Gold, Dollar prices continue to drop in Pakistan

The prices of Gold and the Dollar rate against the Pakistan rupee on Tuesday continued to drop in the local market.

GOLD RATES

According to the data shared by the All Pakistan Jewellers manufacturers Association, the price for one tola 24kt Gold dropped by Rs1350 to settle at Rs1,29,950.

Consequently, the price for 10 gram Gold was also dropped by Rs1156 and sold at Rs1,11,411.

However, the price of one ounce of precious metal in the international market increased by $3 to sell at $1957.

Also Read: Gold price registers sharp fall in Pakistan

DOLLAR RATE

The Pakistan Rupee on Tuesday continued its gaining streak against the US Dollar in the Interbank Market.

According to the data shared by the State Bank Pakistan (SBP) the PKR gained by 91 paise (0.50%) and settled at Rs182.02 against the Greenback.

Comments