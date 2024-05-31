web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Friday, May 31, 2024
- Advertisement -

India moves 100 tons of gold from UK to domestic vaults

Reuters
By Reuters
|

TOP NEWS

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

India’s central bank has moved a little more than 100 metric tons of gold from the UK to its domestic vaults, the Times of India newspaper reported on Friday, citing sources.

A similar quantity of the precious metal might be coming to the country in the coming months, the report said, adding that the move was for logistical reasons and diversified storage.

The Reserve Bank of India held 822.10 tons of gold at March-end, of which 408.31 tons were held domestically.

Central banks globally have been increasing reserves held in gold, often seen as a hedge against currency volatility and geopolitical risks.

The RBI decided to move gold to India as the stock was building up overseas, the TOI reported.

The RBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.