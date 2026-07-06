Gold was steady near a two-week high on Monday after a ‌softer-than-expected U.S. jobs report last week tempered expectations of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

Spot gold was steady at $4,174.66 per ounce, as of 0252 GMT, after hitting its highest since June 22 ​earlier in the day. U.S. gold futures for August delivery climbed 1.5% to $4,186.70 ​per ounce.

“Gold has regained some poise as markets dial back rate-hike ⁠expectations. While this provides relief on the yield front, the dollar’s strength continues to ​act as a ceiling,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

The dollar ​gained 0.1%, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Bullion logged a weekly gain of more than 2% last week, snapping a four-week losing streak, after softer-than-expected U.S. payrolls data eased ​worries about persistent inflation and prolonged high interest rates.

Data on Thursday showed U.S. job growth ​slowed sharply in June and payroll gains for the prior two months were revised lower, pointing to ‌a ⁠cooling labour market and prompting financial markets to dial back expectations for a near-term Fed rate hike.

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Traders now see about a 55% chance of a rate increase in September, down from more than 60% before the data, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Lower ​interest rates tend to ​be favourable to ⁠gold, as it is a non-yielding asset.

Investors now await minutes of the Fed’s June 16-17 meeting, due out on Wednesday, for further ​clues on monetary policy.

J.P. Morgan said demand for gold from ​key sectors ⁠would not be as strong as it had expected, limiting the rise in bullion prices this year to $4,300 in the third quarter and $4,500 in the fourth quarter.

Among other metals, spot ⁠silver fell ​0.6% to $62.03 per ounce after hitting its highest ​since June 23 earlier. Platinum lost 0.1% to $1,636.60 per ounce and palladium was down 0.2% at $1,271.75 per ounce.