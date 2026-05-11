India has ​no plans to ‌raise duties on gold and ​silver imports, ​a government source said ⁠on Monday, ​a day after ​Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to ​avoid buying ​gold for a year ‌due ⁠to the impact of the Iran war.

India ​is ​the ⁠world’s second-largest consumer of ​gold and ​the ⁠largest consumer of silver.

Also Read: India’s gold investment demand tops jewellery for first time ever in March quarter

India’s investment demand for gold surpassed jewellery consumption for the first time on record in the March quarter, ​as investors turned to the precious metal amid subdued equity ‌market returns, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Wednesday.

Stronger investment demand in the world’s second-largest consumer of gold partly offset a decline in jewellery buying, hit ​by a rally in prices, helping keep overall demand stable, ​the WGC said.

“For the first time investment demand surpassed jewellery ⁠demand,” Sachin Jain, chief executive of the WGC’s Indian operations, told ​Reuters.

“Investment demand will become increasingly prominent in the coming quarters, with both ​financial and retail investors showing more interest in gold.”

Investment demand in the March quarter surged 52% from a year earlier to 82 metric tons, while jewellery demand ​fell 19.5% to 66 tons, the World Gold Council (WGC) said in ​a report published on Wednesday.

Total gold consumption in the country rose 10.2% to 151 ‌metric ⁠tons during the quarter, according to the data.

For the first time, investment demand accounted for a larger share of total consumption than jewellery, rising to 54.3% in the quarter.