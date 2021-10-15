Gold rate falls after a big jump in Pakistan

KARACHI: The price of gold fell by Rs800 per tola in the domestic market on Friday, a day after seeing a big jump, reported ARY News.

One tola of precious yellow metal now costs Rs118,200, according to Muhammad Arshad, chairman of the All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association.

He said 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs685 to Rs101,337.

Gold is trading at US$1,882 per ounce after a drop of $17 in the international market.

On Thursday, the rate of gold increased by Rs2,300 to Rs 119,000 in the domestic market. Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of gold moved up by Rs1,972 to Rs102,023.

