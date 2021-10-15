Rupee inches up

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee edged higher by two paisas to Rs171.18 against the United States (US) dollar in the inter-bank currency market on Friday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the local unit closed at Rs171.18 against the greenback, registering appreciation of two paisas over the previous close of Rs171.20.

On Thursday, the United States (US) dollar continued its surge against the Pakistani rupee hitting a fresh peak in the inter-bank currency market.

The State Bank said the greenback closed at Rs171.20 against the local unit, registering appreciation of 7 paisas over the previous close of Rs171.13.

Rising demand for the US dollar is driving up its value despite a number of measures introduced by the State Bank to ease the pressure on the exchange rate.

