State Bank reserves fall by $31m to $19.1bn

KARACHI: The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) fell by $31 million during the week ended on October 8.

The central bank said in a statement that its foreign exchange reserves were recorded at $19.138 billion.

The overall reserves of the country, including net reserves held by banks other than the central bank, were $25.969 bn.

The holdings of the commercial banks were recorded at $6.831 during the week.

