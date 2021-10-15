State Bank reserves fall by $31m to $19.1bn

KARACHI: The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) fell by $31 million during the week ended on October 8.

The central bank said in a statement that its foreign exchange reserves were recorded at $19.138 billion.

Also Read: OGRA proposes hike in petrol, diesel prices: sources

The overall reserves of the country, including net reserves held by banks other than the central bank, were $25.969 bn.

The holdings of the commercial banks were recorded at $6.831 during the week.

Read: Gold prices see big rise in domestic market

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!