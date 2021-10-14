OGRA proposes hike in petrol, diesel prices: sources

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has prepared a summary, seeking an increase in fuel prices from October 16, ARY News reported on Thursday quoting sources.

According to the sources, the regulator has recommended an increase of Rs10 per litre in price of high-speed diesel (HSD).

The regulator has suggested an increase of Rs5.90 per litre for petrol price.

The regulator has forwarded its summary regarding new rates of petroleum products to the ministry. A final decision on the matter will however be taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan, said sources.

Sources prior to the matter said that OGRA has prepared its summary on the basis of the existing levy.

Earlier, the federal government had increased the price of petrol by Rs4 per litre from October 01.

The government approved Rs4 per litre increase on petrol and Rs2 per litre in the price of diesel. The price of kerosene oil went up by Rs7.05 while the rate of light diesel was jacked up to Rs8.82 per litre.

Petrol, with the Rs4 increase, currently cost Rs127.30 per litre, whereas high-speed diesel, with an increase of Rs2, now cost Rs122.04 per litre.

