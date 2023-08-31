Gold price continues to increase in Pakistan

Gold price has continued to increase in Pakistan after another hike in the international market, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs3,400 to settle at Rs239,800 per tola, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA).

The price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs2,915 to settle at Rs205,590. In the international market, the price witnessed a hike of $7 to settle at $1,945 per ounce.

Yesterday, the precious metal registered an increase as the price of the precious metal (24 carats) increased by Rs2,900 to settle at Rs236,400 per tola.

The price of 10-gram yellow metal dropped by Rs2,486 to settle at Rs220,675. In the international market, the gold price witnessed a hike of $21 to settle at $1,938 per ounce.

On Monday, the yellow metal registered a drop in Pakistan despite a nominal $1 hike in the international market.

The price (24 carats) dropped by Rs1,500 per tola to settle at Rs233,000 while the 10-gram yellow metal declined by Rs1,286 to settle at Rs99,760. In the international market, the price witnessed a nominal hike of $1 to settle at $1,915 per ounce.

The yellow metal rate has been volatile in Pakistan recently amid continued political and economic uncertainty, and high inflation.