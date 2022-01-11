Gold price tumbles in Pakistan

KARACHI: Gold price on Tuesday registered a slight drop of Rs200 per tola in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

After the decrease, the rate of per tola of the precious commodity declined to Rs126,000 per tola in Pakistan, all Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold also decreased by Rs171 to Rs108,025 in the local market.

Dollar

The United States (US) dollar depreciated 0.03 percent in the interbank against Rupee on Tuesday.

According to details, the dollar traded at Rs176.63 in the interbank, Rs0.05 less than it ended the day on Monday in the interbank.

The forex dealers shared that the dollar is being traded at Rs178.50 in the open market.

The Pakistani rupee ended weaker by one paisa against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank currency market on Monday.

