Gold prices decrease in Pakistan — August 1, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices declined in Pakistan on Saturday, August 1, 2026, following a downward trend in the international bullion market.

According to rates issued by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 24-karat gold per tola fell by Rs3,700 to Rs426,736, compared with Rs430,436 in the previous session.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also decreased by Rs3,172 to Rs365,857 from Rs369,029.

In the international market, gold prices dropped by $37 to $4,043 per ounce, compared with $4,080 in the previous session, according to the association.

Meanwhile, silver prices also witnessed a decline. The price of silver per tola decreased by Rs57 to Rs6,237, while the price of 10 grams of silver fell by Rs49 to Rs5,347.

The international price of silver also declined to $57.58 per ounce, the association added.

Gold prices have remained volatile amid renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, with investors closely monitoring their impact on global inflation, financial markets, and monetary policy.

Market analysts expect gold prices to remain sensitive in the coming days as investors track developments in the Middle East, fluctuations in the US dollar, economic data releases, and interest rate decisions by major central banks.

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Traditionally viewed as a safe-haven asset during periods of uncertainty, gold remains influenced by shifts in global risk sentiment and expectations regarding interest rates.

Meanwhile, major US oil producers, including ExxonMobil and Chevron, have warned that global supplies of diesel and other refined products are likely to remain tight, potentially keeping prices elevated in the second half of the year as the Iran war continues to disrupt energy markets.