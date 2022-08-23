Gold prices drop in Pakistan

KARACHI: The gold prices witnessed a decline in Pakistan as per tola price of precious yellow metal plunged by Rs2800 on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to the All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association, the per tola price of gold decreased by Rs2800 to Rs142,600 while the price of 10 grams was reduced by Rs2397 to Rs122, 256.

The precious commodity witnessed an increase of Rs5500 yesterday (Wednesday). The gold hit an all-time high of Rs162,500 per tola on July 28.

Rupee extends losses

Meanwhile, the rupee extended its losses for the second consecutive session on Tuesday, falling to Rs217.66 against the dollar in the interbank market.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local currency closed down Re1, having depreciated 0.46 per cent.

