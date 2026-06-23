Gold prices drop sharply in Pakistan - June 23, 2026

Karachi: Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a significant decline on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, in line with a downward trend in the international bullion market.

According to rates issued by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 24-karat gold per tola fell by Rs10,400 to Rs432,236, compared with Rs442,636 on the previous trading day.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs9,360 to Rs368,985 from Rs378,345. The price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold also dropped by Rs8,508, settling at Rs338,575 against Rs347,083 a day earlier.

In the international market, gold prices declined by $104 per ounce to $4,098, down from $4,202.

Meanwhile, silver prices also registered a sharp decrease. The price of silver per tola fell by Rs487 to Rs6,664 from Rs7,151, while the rate for 10 grams of silver dropped by Rs438 to Rs5,641 from Rs6,079.

Globally, silver prices declined by $4.861 per ounce to $61.853 from $66.714.

Market analysts attributed the decline in precious metal prices to developments in global financial markets and changing investor sentiment.

They said easing geopolitical tensions reduced demand for safe-haven assets such as gold. However, the precious metal continues to attract investors as a hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and economic uncertainty.

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic about gold’s long-term prospects, noting that geopolitical developments, central bank policies, and broader economic conditions will continue to influence market trends in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday on a state visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He was accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising ministers and senior government officials.

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar received the Iranian president upon his arrival at PAF Base Nur Khan.