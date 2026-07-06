KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan fell on Monday, July 6, 2026, in line with a downward trend in the international bullion market.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold dropped by Rs2,400 per tola to Rs437,436.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold declined by Rs2,058 to Rs375,030.

In the international market, gold prices slipped by $24 to $4,150 per ounce.

Silver prices also declined, with per tola silver falling by Rs37 to Rs6,679.

Market analysts said the volatility in precious metals was driven by shifting global risk sentiment and evolving geopolitical tensions, which continue to influence demand for safe-haven assets.

They added that gold remains a key hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and broader economic uncertainty, while global economic conditions, central bank policies, and geopolitical developments are expected to guide price movements in the coming weeks.

Read more: Gold holds near two-week high on easing Fed rate-hike bets

“Gold has regained some poise as markets dial back rate-hike ⁠expectations. While this provides relief on the yield front, the dollar’s strength continues to ​act as a ceiling,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

The dollar ​gained 0.1%, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Bullion logged a weekly gain of more than 2% last week, snapping a four-week losing streak, after softer-than-expected U.S. payrolls data eased ​worries about persistent inflation and prolonged high interest rates.

Data on Thursday showed U.S. job growth ​slowed sharply in June and payroll gains for the prior two months were revised lower, pointing to ‌a ⁠cooling labour market and prompting financial markets to dial back expectations for a near-term Fed rate hike.

Traders now see about a 55% chance of a rate increase in September, down from more than 60% before the data, according to the CME FedWatch tool.