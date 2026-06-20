Gold prices in Pakistan - June 20, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Saturday, June 20, 2026, tracking a downward trend in the international bullion market amid easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

According to rates issued by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola fell by Rs43 to settle at Rs437,993, compared to Rs438,036 a day earlier.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold declined by Rs39 to Rs374,166.

In the international market, gold prices dropped by $1 to $4,155 per ounce.

In contrast, silver prices posted gains. The price of silver per tola rose by Rs16 to Rs6,962.

Check here: SILVER RATE – DAILY UPDATES

Market analysts said the decline in gold prices followed improving investor sentiment after diplomatic progress between Washington and Tehran, which helped ease concerns over regional instability and potential disruptions to global energy supplies.

They added that reduced geopolitical risk weakened demand for safe-haven assets such as gold, putting downward pressure on prices in both international and domestic markets.

Despite the recent dip, analysts remain cautiously optimistic about gold’s long-term outlook, citing its traditional role as a hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and geopolitical uncertainty.

Investors continue to monitor developments in the Middle East, including efforts to sustain the ceasefire and ongoing diplomatic engagement among regional and global powers.

Read More: Mohsin Naqvi arrives in Iran for high-level talks

In a related development, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Mashhad on Saturday for a high-level visit focused on discussions surrounding the recent Islamabad peace agreement between the United States and Iran.

According to sources, one of the key agenda points of the talks will be the next phase of the 60-day window for negotiations aimed at achieving a permanent peace agreement and addressing nuclear and sanctions-related disputes.