Mohsin Naqvi arrives in Iran for high-level talks

MASHHAD: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Mashhad city on Saturday for a high-level visit aimed at discussing the recent Islamabad peace agreement signed between the United States and Iran.

During his visit, Naqvi is scheduled to hold meetings with senior Iranian officials to exchange views on matters of mutual interest, bilateral relations, and the overall regional situation.

According to sources, one of the key focuses of the discussions will be the next phase, which consists of the 60-day window to negotiate a permanent peace deal and resolve nuclear and sanctions disputes.

Notably, Naqvi has undertaken several visits to Iran in recent months as part of Islamabad’s ongoing diplomatic outreach.

Meanwhile, US envoy Steve Witkoff was heading to Switzerland for talks after scheduled negotiations between the United States and Iran were postponed, according to American media reports.

Axios, citing an unnamed US official, reported that Witkoff was traveling to the European country. His visit comes as Washington and Tehran seek to resume technical discussions following an initial peace agreement.

According to CNN, Trump’s envoy Jared Kushner was also expected to participate in the talks. Axios reported that Kushner had already arrived in Switzerland.

US envoy Witkoff headed to Switzerland for Iran talks: media

US Vice President JD Vance was initially expected to attend but later postponed his trip, the White House announced.

The US-Iran talks, originally scheduled for Friday, in Switzerland, were cancelled ​as fighting flared in Lebanon, creating new uncertainty about the timing ​of negotiations vital to ensure the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to global shipping.

The talks were intended to build on the recent agreement aimed at ending hostilities and advancing efforts toward a broader and more lasting settlement.

No new date for the negotiations has been announced.

The Iran war began on February 28 with US-Israeli strikes that killed supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.