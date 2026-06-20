US envoy Witkoff headed to Switzerland for Iran talks: media

Washington: US envoy Steve Witkoff was headed to Switzerland for talks, American media outlets reported Friday, after scheduled negotiations due to take place there between the United States and Iran were postponed.

Witkoff was on his way to the alpine nation on Friday, Axios said, citing an unnamed US official.

His trip comes as Washington and Iran work to get technical talks following up on an initial peace deal “back on track,” CNN said.

Trump’s envoy Jared Kushner was also expected to be in Switzerland for talks, CNN said, citing a US official. Axios said he was already there.

It was not immediately clear whether Witkoff would hold meetings with any Iranian officials.

Vice President JD Vance had initially been expected to travel but postponed his trip, the White House announced late Thursday.

The US-Iran talks scheduled for Friday were intended to build on the deal to end the Middle East war and work towards a lasting settlement.

No new date for the negotiations has been announced.

The war began on February 28 with US-Israeli strikes that killed supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

PM’s visit to Switzerland postponed: sources