Gold prices increase in Pakistan – March 17, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan rose on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, in line with trends in the international bullion market, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA).

The price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs1,000, closing at Rs523,762, compared to Rs522,762 on the previous trading day.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs857 to Rs449,041, up from Rs448,184.

Meanwhile, the per tola rate of silver climbed by Rs128 to Rs8,569, from Rs8,441.

In contrast, gold prices in the international market rose $10 to $5,010, up from $5,000.

Analysts attributed the volatility to rising oil prices amid escalating airstrikes by the United States and Israel against Iran, which have heightened geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

Experts remain bullish on gold in the long term, citing its enduring appeal as a safe-haven asset during periods of global instability. They note that gold’s intrinsic value, limited supply, and independence from government or central bank policies make it a reliable hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and market volatility.

Geopolitical tensions, trade disputes, and financial instability often drive investors away from riskier assets—such as equities and speculative currencies—thereby increasing demand for bullion.

Gold continues to serve not only as an ornamental asset but also as a financial safeguard, with its appeal strengthening amid persistent global economic and political uncertainty.