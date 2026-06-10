Gold prices record sharp decline in Pakistan — June 10, 2026

Gold prices in Pakistan registered a sharp decline on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in line with a downward trend in the international bullion market amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

According to rates issued by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola declined by Rs12,627 to Rs442,436, compared to Rs455,063 in the previous trading session.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also declined by Rs11,364 to Rs378,170.

In the international market, gold prices crashed by $126 per ounce to settle at $4,200.

Silver prices also posted decline in the local market.

The decline in precious metal prices came amid renewed tensions in the Middle East. On Wednesday, US and Iran attacked each other, while Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon killed at least 14 people on Monday, according to Lebanon’s health ministry, including seven fatalities reported after Iran warned it could launch further attacks on Israel if military operations in Lebanon continued.

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Meanwhile, explosions were reported in Tehran, Tabriz and Isfahan, according to local media reports, dampening hopes for a swift de-escalation of regional tensions and raising concerns about potential disruptions to crude oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

Market analysts attributed the rally in gold prices to increased demand for safe-haven assets as investors reacted to geopolitical uncertainty and volatility in energy markets.

Investors are closely monitoring developments in the Middle East, including efforts to maintain the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, as well as ongoing diplomatic engagement involving the United States and Iran.

Analysts remain positive about gold’s long-term outlook, citing its traditional role as a hedge against inflation, currency depreciation and geopolitical risks.