Gold prices rise in Pakistan — July 30, 2026

KARACHI: Gold prices increased in Pakistan on Thursday, July 30, 2026, following a rise in international bullion rates.

According to the rates issued by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs1,000 to Rs427,436.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also rose by Rs786 to Rs366,457.

In the international market, gold prices climbed by $10 to $4,050 per ounce, according to the association.

Meanwhile, silver prices declined in Pakistan, with the price per tola falling by Rs76 to Rs6,215.

Gold prices received support from renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, as investors assessed the potential impact of the conflict on global inflation, economic stability, and monetary policy.

Despite Thursday’s increase, gold has remained under pressure in recent months due to shifting market expectations and broader economic factors.

Analysts expect gold prices to remain volatile in the coming days as markets closely monitor developments in the Middle East, movements in the US dollar, upcoming economic data, and monetary policy decisions by major central banks.

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Traditionally considered a safe-haven asset during periods of geopolitical and economic uncertainty, gold remains sensitive to changes in global risk sentiment and interest rate expectations.

Meanwhile, oil prices rose for a second consecutive session on Thursday as renewed US-Iran tensions disrupted concerns over energy supplies and shipping routes.

Brent crude futures increased by $1.06, or 1.17%, to $91.80 a barrel as of 0812 GMT, after touching a session low of $89.02.