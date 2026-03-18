Gold steady as markets track Iran tensions, await Fed decision
- By Reuters -
- Mar 18, 2026
Gold prices held near steady on Tuesday, as market participants monitored the intensifying Iran conflict and awaited the US. Federal Reserve’s upcoming policy decision.
Spot gold was little changed at $5,004.71 per ounce by 2:03 p.m. ET (1803 GMT). U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled 0.1% higher at $5,008.20.
The gold market reflected “a balancing act” between safe-haven demand on heightened geopolitical uncertainty and bearish pressures from inflation, said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals.
“I think gold will probably make new record highs, but I suspect it won’t be anytime soon. I think the bulls have just run out of gas,” he added.
Bullion is considered a safe asset during periods of uncertainty and inflation, but becomes less attractive in a high-rate environment as it yields no interest.
The US.-Israeli war on Iran, now in its third week, has led to severe disruption of energy trade and stoked fears of a spike in inflation.
Israel claimed on Tuesday it killed Iran’s security chief, while a senior Iranian official said the new supreme leader had rejected de-escalation offers conveyed by intermediaries, demanding Israel and the US. first be “brought to their knees.”
International oil prices rose more than 2% for the day.
The US. Fed is expected to announce its decision on interest rates on Wednesday and investors expect the central bank will keep rates steady.
Commerzbank, in a note, said that the Fed meeting is unlikely to provide impetus to gold, as uncertainty surrounding the duration of the war and the disruption to oil supplies is likely to make the US. central bank cautious.
Among other metals, spot silver fell 1.5% to $79.55 per ounce, while platinum gained 0.6% to $2,129.53 and palladium rose 0.7% to $1,609.70.