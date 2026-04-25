Gold premiums in India climbed to their highest in over two-and-a-half months this week, as supplies tightened, while buying interest picked up in China.

Indian banks were forced to halt gold and silver imports ​earlier this month after the government delayed an authorisation order, leaving tons of ​bullion stranded at customs.

While the order was eventually issued, one Mumbai-based bullion ⁠trader said, “Premiums are rising due to limited supplies. Banks are still not importing gold ​because of uncertainty over the applicable tax on gold.”

Dealers quoted premiums of up to $15 ​an ounce over official domestic prices this week, inclusive of 6% import and 3% sales levies, the highest since February 7. Last week, dealers quoted discounts of up to $4 an ounce and premiums ​of $14 an ounce.

Indians celebrated Akshaya Tritiya on April 19, when gold purchases are considered ​auspicious, though demand was weaker than usual.

“Retail buying has slowed after the festival, but demand could improve if ‌prices ⁠fall below 150,000 rupees,” said an Ahmedabad-based jeweller.

Domestic gold prices were trading around 151,200 rupees per 10 grams on Friday, after rising to a one-month high of 155,065 rupees last week.

In top consumer China, bullion traded at premiums of $9 to $12 an ounce over ​the global benchmark price ​this week, up ⁠from last week’s premiums of $3 to $6.

“Gold is trading just around $4,700 this week,” said Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious ​Metals.

“At this level, you can see some renewed physical demand ​and fresh ⁠buying interest, leading to higher premiums in Shanghai.”

International spot gold prices were set for a weekly decline after a four-week winning streak, as elevated oil prices stoked inflation fears amidst ⁠the ongoing ​Middle East tensions.

In Hong Kong, physical gold traded ​at par to premiums of $1.80, while in Japan , gold was sold at par with spot prices.

In Singapore , gold ​was sold at discounts of $0.50 to premiums of $1.80, compared to premiums of $1 to $3 last week.