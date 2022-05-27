Gold rate drops drastically, Rupee gains agianst US Dollar

The price for 24kt Gold in the local market has dropped drastically by Rs2200, while the PKR has gained Rs3.61 against the USD, ARY News reported.

According to all Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association after a drop of Rs2200 in the 24kt Gold prices, it has settled at Rs1,41,200.

The price for 10 grams 24kt Gold has decreased by Rs1867 and is selling at Rs1,21,056.

However, the price of Gold internationally gained by $16 to sell at $1859.

Also Read: Economic crisis: Gold prices soar, Dollar eyeing Rs200

Dollar rate

The price of the local currency in the interbank market gained by Rs3.61 against the US Dollar on Friday.

Following the gain, the price of one dollar against the PKR settled at Rs199.76 in the interbank. While the price of the USD against the PKR in the open market is Rs202.01.

It is to be noted that in the last week dollar had crossed Rs200, taking it to the highest against the PKR.

Comments