Gold ​rose on Monday, as a pause in hostilities between the United States ‌and Iran sent crude oil prices to a one-week low, easing inflation concerns ahead of the U.S. interest rate decision this week.

Spot gold gained 0.9% to $4,087.59 per ounce by 09:43 ​a.m. EDT (1343 GMT), while U.S. gold futures for August delivery rose ​0.5% to $4,090.

“Primarily what we’re seeing is the oil market is down ​from over $100 last week to $90, and it’s driving the interest rate outlook lower,” ​said Bart Melek, global head of commodity strategy at TD Securities.

Oil prices fell 6% to hit a one-week low, after the U.S. and Iran paused strikes over the weekend following two weeks ​of attacks, raising hopes of a diplomatic solution that would de-escalate the conflict ​and allow shipping to resume in the Strait of Hormuz.

Lower energy prices ease inflation concerns ‌and ⁠reduce bets for higher-for-longer interest rates. While gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, higher rates typically weigh on the non-yielding metal.

Investors now await the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision on Wednesday, with 66% of traders expecting policymakers ​to hold interest rates ​steady, CME FedWatch ⁠data showed.

However, they are pricing in about a 79% chance of a U.S. rate hike in September. FEDWATCH

Investors also await the ​U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditures data for June, the Fed’s preferred ​inflation gauge, ⁠due on Thursday, for further cues on monetary policy.

Meanwhile, China’s net gold imports via Hong Kong more than doubled year-on-year in June, but slipped over 5% from the ⁠previous month, ​data from Hong Kong’s Census and Statistics ​Department showed on Monday.

Among other metals, spot silver rose 1.3% to $58.92 per ounce, platinum gained 2.3% to $1,625.31, ​and palladium climbed 3.4% to $1,285.79.