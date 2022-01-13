Gold prices continue to fall in domestic market

KARACHI: Gold price on Thursday registered a decrease of Rs300 per tola in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

According to all Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said, the rate of per tola of the precious commodity declined to Rs125,600 per tola in Pakistan.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold also decreased by Rs256 to Rs107,681 in the local market.

US dollar rises against Pakistani rupee

The United States (US) dollar registered gains against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank currency market on Thursday.

According to the data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan, the greenback ended at Rs176.38 against the domestic unit, registering appreciation of 15 paisas over the previous close of Rs176.23.

The Pakistani Rupee declined by almost 12 per cent last year. The dollar flight continues despite multiple measures taken by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to stabilise the exchange rate.

