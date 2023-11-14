Gold rates continue to increase in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.1,000 and was sold at Rs 212,800 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs 211,800 on last trading day, ARY News reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 858 to Rs 182,442 from Rs 181,584 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 167,238 from Rs 166,452, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs 2,580 and 2,211.93 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $5 to $1965 from $1,960.

On Monday, the gold price surged in Pakistan by Rs800 per tola on Monday. All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA) said, that the price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs800 to settle at Rs 211,800 per tola.

The association said after a surge of Rs686, 10 grams of 24-karat gold had settled at Rs181,584. The price of gold in the international market increased by $2 to settle at $1960 per ounce.

Earlier today, the 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 142.35 points, a positive change of 0.25 percent, closing at 56,665.93 points against 56,523.58 points the previous trading day.

A total of 526,356,508 shares valuing Rs19.539 billion were traded during the day as compared to 660,649,520 shares valuing Rs22.409 billion the previous day.

As many as 367 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 185 of them recorded gains and 161 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged.