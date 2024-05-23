Gold rates see major drop in Pakistan

The gold prices in Pakistan continue to drop in line with the global market, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing the Sarafa Association.

According to the Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the per tola gold price clocked in at Rs242,000 after a single-day decline of Rs6,200.

Similarly, the 10-gram gold was sold at Rs207476 after it shed Rs5,315, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The price of per tola silver remained constant at Rs2,850.

In the international market, the gold price decreased by $60 to $2355 from $2,415, the association reported.

READ: Gold prices fall in Pakistan following global market downturn

Yesterday, the Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed downward momentum in line with the global market.

According to all Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the per tola gold price clocked in at Rs248,200 after a drop of Rs300.

Whereas, the 10-gram gold was sold at Rs212,791 after it shed Rs236, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).