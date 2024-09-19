Gold rates register increase in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.800 and was sold at Rs.268,500 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs.267,700 on the last trading day, ARY News reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.685 to Rs. 230,195 from Rs. 229,510 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.211,012 from Rs. 210,384, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.2,950 and Rs.2,529.14, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $8 to $2,577 from $2,569, the Association reported.

Yesterday, the per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.300 and was sold at Rs.267,700.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.257 to Rs. 229,510 from Rs. 229,767 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.210,384 from Rs. 210,620, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $18 to $2,569 from $2,587, the Association reported.