Gold rates in Saudi Arabia – 29 March 2025

The 24-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia reached 4,287 Saudi Riyal (SAR) per tola on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

According to details from Forex.pk, 10 grams of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia is being sold at SAR 3,680. Additionally, the price for an ounce of gold is 11,445 in Saudi Riyal.

Gold rates are subject to global market fluctuations, including those specific to Saudi Arabia, with the last update recorded at 10:00 am March 28, 2025.

Gold, a highly valued precious metal, has maintained its significance for centuries and plays a vital role in the global economy.

Its value stems from its scarcity, durability, and widespread appeal. Frequently regarded as a safe-haven asset, gold is employed to preserve wealth during times of economic instability.

Central banks and investors maintain gold reserves to diversify their investment portfolios and protect against inflation and currency value fluctuations.

The price of gold depends on a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make gold rates escalate due to its safe-haven status.

As a yield-less asset, gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal.

On the other side, the Omani Riyal (OMR) is trading at an unchanged rate of Rs 730.50 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in the open market on Saturday, March 29.

The buying and selling rates for OMR were recorded at Rs 722.00 and Rs 730.50, respectively.

The exchange rates were last updated at 13:13 PST on March 29, 2025.