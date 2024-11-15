Gold rates in Saudi Arabia today- 15 November 2024

The rates of per tola price 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia on Friday (November 15) stands at 3,633 Saudi Riyal (SAR).

According to forex.pk, the 10 grams of 24-k gold is being sold for SAR 3,118 in the kingdom while the per ounce gold price stands at SAR 9,698.

Note: The gold prices across the world, including Saudi Arabia, changes constantly and there will be some differences in this post as the prices were updated at 08:28 pm on November 15, 2024.

On 11 Nov, the rates of per tola price 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia on Monday (November 11) dropped to 3,771 Saudi Riyal (SAR).

According to forex.pk, the 10 grams of 24-k gold was sold for SAR 3,237 in the kingdom while the per ounce gold price stood at SAR 10,067.

Similarly on 9 Nov, the rate of per tola 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia on Saturday recorded at 37,487 Saudi Riyal (SAR), according to forex.pk.

Likewise, the rates of 10 grams of 24-k gold is SAR 3,250 in the kingdom of Saudi Arabaia while the per ounce gold price stands at SAR 10,118.

Gold, a timeless asset shaping economies: