Gold rates in Saudi Arabia today – October 24, 2024

KARACHI: The price of per tola price 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia on Thursday (October 24) surged to 3,846 Saudi Riyal (SAR).

According to forex.pk, the 10 grams of 24-k gold is being sold for SAR 3,3o1 in the kingdom while the per ounce gold price stands at SAR 10,266.

Note: The gold price across the world, including Saudi Arabia, changes constantly and there will be some differences in this post as the prices were updated at 09:49 am on October 24, 2024.

Meanwhile, after seven consecutive sessions of increase, gold prices in Pakistan declined on Thursday October 24, 2024, in line with a drop in international rates.

In the local market, the price of gold per tola decreased by Rs2,300, bringing it to Rs283,100, according to the All-Pakistan Gems an Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Similarly, the price for 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs1,971, resulting in a selling price of Rs242,713.

On Wednesday, gold prices had risen by Rs2,000, reaching a record high of Rs285,400.