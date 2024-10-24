Gold prices fall in Pakistan

After seven consecutive sessions of increase, gold prices in Pakistan declined on Thursday October 24, 2024, in line with a drop in international rates.

In the local market, the price of gold per tola decreased by Rs2,300, bringing it to Rs283,100, according to the All-Pakistan Gems an Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Similarly, the price for 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs1,971, resulting in a selling price of Rs242,713.

On Wednesday, gold prices had risen by Rs2,000, reaching a record high of Rs285,400.

Globally, the precious yellow metal set at $2,734 per ounce (with a $20 premium), down by $23 for the day.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs3,350 per tola.