Gold rates today in Saudi Arabia – 12 June 2025

The 24-karat gold rate in Saudi Arabia record a minor dip and were recorded at 4,673 SAR per tola on Thursday, 12 June, 2025.

According to Forex.pk, the current value of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is SAR 4,011, while an ounce of gold is valued at 12,475 Saudi Riyals.

The uptick in gold rates reflects ongoing trends in the global commodities market, with the latest pricing update reported at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Gold has long held a reputation as a symbol of wealth and a store of value. Beyond its traditional use in jewelry, the precious metal is widely regarded as a financial safe haven during times of economic uncertainty and geopolitical unrest.

In recent years, gold’s safe-haven status has been reaffirmed, as investors seek shelter from the storms of global economic and political instability.

Gold’s appeal as a safe-haven asset is not limited to institutional investors.

Read more: Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate; June 12, 2025

Individual investors, seeking to protect their wealth from market volatility and economic uncertainty, have also turned to gold.

The rise of online trading platforms and gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has made it easier for individuals to invest in gold, further boosting demand.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Riyal (SAR) moved down against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) as the Saudi currency stood at Rs75.1 in the open market on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

The selling rate of Saudi Riyal to PKR remained at Rs75.86.

