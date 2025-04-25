Gold rates Today in Saudi Arabia – 25 April 2025

The 24-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia witnessed a major drop and were recorded at 4,608 SAR per tola on Friday, April 25, 2025.

As per Forex.pk, 10 grams of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia is currently valued at SAR 3,955, with an ounce of gold costing 12,300 Saudi Riyal.

Gold rates are influenced by global market trends, including those in Saudi Arabia, with the latest update noted at 10:00 am on April 25, 2025.

For centuries, gold has remained a prized precious metal, holding a crucial place in the global economy.

Its worth comes from its rarity, resilience, and universal allure. Often seen as a safe-haven asset, gold is used to safeguard wealth during economic uncertainty.

Investors and central banks hold gold reserves to diversify portfolios and shield against inflation and currency volatility.

Gold’s price is shaped by numerous factors. Geopolitical tensions or concerns about a severe economic downturn can rapidly drive up gold prices due to its safe-haven appeal.

As a non-yielding asset, gold often rises when interest rates fall, while higher borrowing costs tend to pressure the yellow metal downward.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Riyal (SAR) after gaining six paisas against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) remained at Rs74.90 in the open market on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

The Saudi Riyal’s selling rate was noted at Rs75.44.