Gold touches new peak in Pakistan

KARACHI: Gold prices hit an all-time high of Rs188,600 per tola in Pakistan mainly due to a sharp rise in demand, ARY News reported.

The per tola price of yellow metal increased by Rs900, hitting a new all-time high of Rs188,600 in the domestic market.

Similarly, the 10-gram yellow metal price also increased by Rs772 to Rs161,694.

This is the highest price of pure 24-karat in the history of Pakistan’s gold market.

In international market, gold rates increased by $29 to $1,862 per ounce.

On the other hand, the United States (US) dollar continued to gain grounds against the Pakistan rupee in the interbank market.

