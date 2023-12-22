Gold worth Rs 10mln stolen from shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Karachi

KARACHI: A shocking robbery incident was reported on Friday where gold worth more than Rs 10 million was allegedly stolen by the manager of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The caretaker minister of Auqaf Religious Affairs, Umar Soomro, dismissed the manager of the shrine, Zubair Baloch, and directed the authorities to register a robbery case against him.

According to the Auqaf department, the gold worth Rs 12,372,863 was stolen from Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine in the past month.

The Minister of Auqaf spokesperson revealed that the manager, Zubair Baloch, confessed to the robbery in front of the inquiry committee.

The caretaker minister Umar Soomro directed to halt of the pension of the manager and sent the case to the Anti-Corruption Department.

Earlier to this, evidence point out involvement of an under-training police officer in Orangi Town sector 5 heist.

According to sources, evidence surfaced that an under-training DSP of District South Police has been involved in the robbery in which around 20 million rupees, 70 to 80 tola gold jewelry and other valuables were plundered from a house in Orangi Town.

Police sources said that the special party of the suspected officer was used to be involved in illegal police raids in the past.

The police have returned back half of the robbed cash, gold ornaments, mobile phones and laptop.

Police officers also exerting pressure over the aggrieved person to avoid registration of FIR of the incident, sources added.