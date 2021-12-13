Monday, December 13, 2021
Reuters

‘Belfast’ and ‘Power of the Dog’ lead Golden Globe film nominations

Movie dramas “The Power of the Dog” and “Belfast” led nominations for the annual Golden Globe awards on Monday in a year clouded by controversy and a scaled-down ceremony.

“Belfast” set in 1970s Northern Ireland, and director Jane Campion’s western “The Power of the Dog” got 7 nods each.

They were followed by global-warming satire “Don’t Look Up”; “King Richard,” about the father of tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams; director Steven Spielberg’s new version of the musical “West Side” Story” and coming-of-age tale “Licorice Pizza” with 4 each.

 

Netflix movies had a leading 17 nods.

The winners of the Golden Globes will be announced on Jan. 9 but the format of the ceremony is unclear after broadcaster NBC earlier this year dropped plans to televise here the normal glitzy awards dinner in Beverly Hills following a controversy over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the group that votes on them.

