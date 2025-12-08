Golden Globe Nominations 2026: Hollywood’s ‘One Battle After Another’ leads list

LOS ANGELES: Dark comedy “One Battle After Another” racked up a leading nine Golden Globe nominations on Monday, positioning the Leonardo DiCaprio thriller as an early favorite on Hollywood’s road to the Academy Awards.

The movie directed by Paul Thomas Anderson stars DiCaprio as a washed-up revolutionary who springs into action when his daughter’s life is in danger. The Warner Bros film will compete in the best movie musical or comedy category against “Marty Supreme” and “Bugonia,” among others.

Norwegian family drama “Sentimental Value” claimed eight nominations, just ahead of supernatural horror film “Sinners” with seven. Both were nominated for best movie drama alongside Guillermo del Toro’s take on “Frankenstein” and “Hamnet,” a story about the family of William Shakespeare.

Acting nominees included DiCaprio and “One Battle” co-stars Benicio Del Toro, Sean Penn, Chase Infiniti and Teyana Taylor. George Clooney and Adam Sandler received nods for “Jay Kelly,” as did Dwayne Johnson for “The Smashing Machine” and Jessie Buckley for “Hamnet.”

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo earned nominations for their roles in “Wicked: For Good,” though the second part of Universal Pictures’ “The Wizard of Oz” prequel failed to make it into the musical or comedy field.

The Globes are one of the first Hollywood awards ceremonies leading up to the film industry’s top honors, the Oscars, in March. The Globes telecast is scheduled for Jan. 11.

In a new podcast category, Globes voters nominated “Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard,” “Call Her Daddy,” “Good Hang with Amy Poehler,” “The Mel Robbins Podcast,” “Smartless” and National Public Radio’s “Up First.”

HBO’s vacation mystery “The White Lotus” led TV categories with six nominations, ahead of Netflixlimited series “Adolescence” about a 13-year-old accused of murder.

Netflix, the streaming pioneer attempting to remake Hollywood by purchasing TV, film and streaming assets from Warner Bros Discovery, outpaced all networks with 22 nominations in television categories.

Independent distributor Neon, the studio behind “Sentimental Value,” “It Was Just an Accident” and “The Secret Agent,” landed the most film nominations with 21.

Globe winners are chosen by more than 300 entertainment journalists from around the world, compared with roughly 9,000 voters who select the Oscars. The Globes voting body was expanded in recent years and organizers instituted reforms after criticisms for ethical lapses and a lack of diversity.

Comedian Nikki Glaser will return to host the Globes ceremony for a second time. The show will be broadcast live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.