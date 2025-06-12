‘No option but to kill him’: Accused gangster confesses to, justifies killing Sidhu Moose Wala

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, a key member of the incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s criminal syndicate and the prime accused of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder, justified his actions in the new documentary.

Goldy Brar, who previously claimed responsibility for Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing via a Facebook post, hours after the singer-rapper was shot dead in the Mansa district of Punjab, in May 2022, has now openly admitted to orchestrating the dramatic shootout that left India shocked.

In a controversial new BBC documentary, ‘The Killing Call’, that drew criticism from the late singer’s family, Brar revealed that Moose Wala’s fallout with Bishnoi, over a village kabaddi match, led to his murder.

Despite knowing each other for years, the relationship between Bishnoi and Moose Wala purportedly soured when the latter supported his rival Bambiha gang in the kabaddi tournament, the accused claimed.

“Moose Wala’s actions had left him and his associates no choice. He crossed lines which he shouldn’t have. We had no option but to kill him,” said fleeing gangster Brar, who is believed to be in Canada at the moment, on the telephonic conversation in the documentary.

“He had to face the consequences of his actions. It was either him or us. As simple as that,” he confessed.

