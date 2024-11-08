Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents reveal his baby brother’s face

Parents of Sidhu Moose Wala, who welcomed their second son in March, have now revealed the face of the late Punjabi singer’s baby brother.

Balkaur Singh and his wife Charan Kaur, parents of slain singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who welcomed a baby boy via IVF earlier this year, almost two years after the killing of their elder and only son, turned to the Punjabi musician’s official Instagram page on Thursday, to reveal the face of his younger brother to the world.

With the carousel post, showing the face of the celebrity sibling for the first time, Singh penned a Punjabi caption, to express his gratitude towards God, for blessing them with another child.

The seven-month-old, named Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu after his late brother, can be seen with a turban, just like Moose Wala, as he nestled in his father’s lap.

Millions of social users liked the post and a number of the singer’s fans turned to the comments section of the post, to share their excitement and well wishes for the junior Sidhu.

“Baby mosewala is look like his big brother,” one wrote. Another added, “Sidhu is Back.”

It is to be noted here that singer-rapper Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in the Mansa district of the Indian state of Punjab, on May 29, 2022, a day after his security was reduced by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).