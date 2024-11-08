web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Friday, November 8, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents reveal his baby brother’s face

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Parents of Sidhu Moose Wala, who welcomed their second son in March, have now revealed the face of the late Punjabi singer’s baby brother.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Balkaur Singh and his wife Charan Kaur, parents of slain singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who welcomed a baby boy via IVF earlier this year, almost two years after the killing of their elder and only son, turned to the Punjabi musician’s official Instagram page on Thursday, to reveal the face of his younger brother to the world.

With the carousel post, showing the face of the celebrity sibling for the first time, Singh penned a Punjabi caption, to express his gratitude towards God, for blessing them with another child.

The seven-month-old, named Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu after his late brother, can be seen with a turban, just like Moose Wala, as he nestled in his father’s lap.

Millions of social users liked the post and a number of the singer’s fans turned to the comments section of the post, to share their excitement and well wishes for the junior Sidhu.

“Baby mosewala is look like his big brother,” one wrote. Another added, “Sidhu is Back.”

Also Read: Sidhu Moose Wala’s father claims harassment from authorities over newborn son

It is to be noted here that singer-rapper Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in the Mansa district of the Indian state of Punjab, on May 29, 2022, a day after his security was reduced by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.