Sidhu Moose Wala’s father claims harassment from authorities over newborn son

Balkaur Singh, father of late singer Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, alleged harassment from the Punjab government over the legal status of their newborn son.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu aka Sidhu Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh, who welcomed a baby boy with his wife Charan Kaur, via IVF on Sunday, almost two years after the killing of their elder and only son, turned to his social media recently with a video message, accusing authorities of harassing the family over the legitimacy of their younger son.

In a video, posted on his Instagram handle, Singh expressed, “With the blessings of Waheguru, we got our Shubhdeep back two days ago. But since morning I was very tense and thought you all should also be aware of everything.”

He continued, “The government has been harassing me since morning, asking me to present documents of the baby. They are questioning me to prove that this child is legal.”

“I want to request the government, especially Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, to allow for all treatments to be over. I belong here and will continue to live here. Wherever you will summon me, I will come,” Singh added.

He further stated, “I want to tell you in strong words that you have a habit of taking a U-turn. Your advisors give you such advice that it becomes difficult to go back on that decision. If you are trying to harass me, then come fully prepared to take me on. I am not among those who take U-turns.”

“As far as the law is concerned, I want to tell you that my son lived for 28 years abiding by the law. I, being an ex-serviceman, also respect the law. I would also like to make you believe that I have not violated the law at any point. If I have done it, then you put me in jail. If you do not have trust in me, then put me behind bars by registering an FIR. Then do your investigation. At the same time, I want to tell you that I will give you the legal documents and get out of this clean,” the singer’s father concluded.

Pertinent to note here that Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur announced the arrival of their newborn son earlier this week, almost two years after their elder and only son, was shot dead in the Mansa district of Punjab in May 2022.

