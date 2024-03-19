Sidhu Moose Wala’s newborn brother’s name revealed

Parents of Sidhu Moose Wala, who welcomed their second son earlier this week, have named their newborn child after the late Punjabi singer.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, parents of the late rapper Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu aka Sidhu Moose Wala, welcomed a baby boy via IVF on Sunday, almost two years after the killing of their elder and only son.

With a picture of himself and his newly born child, along with a portrait of Moose Wala next to them, Singh shared the news with the singer’s fans on Instagram and wrote, “With the blessings of millions who love Subhdeep, Almighty has given us younger brother of Shubh. With the blessings of Waheguru, the family is healthy, and we are thankful to all the well-wishers for giving us so much love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balkaur Singh (@sardarbalkaursidhu)

As per the reports from Indian publications, Singh revealed that the younger son is like Shubhdeep only for them, and he even looks like the rapper. Hence, they will name him after Moose Wala.

Pertinent to note here that Indian Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in the Mansa district of the Punjab state in India on May 29, 2022, a day after his security was reduced by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Sidhu Moosewala’s close friend narrowly escapes assassination attempt