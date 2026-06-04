A major scandal has emerged at Gomal University, located in Dera Ismail Khan, KP, where 514 degrees have been declared suspicious.

According to details, a significant case involving alleged fake degrees and financial irregularities worth millions of rupees has surfaced at the well-known university in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In response, the provincial government and university administration have launched urgent disciplinary and investigative measures.

Official documents reveal that preliminary inquiries identified 514 questionable degrees in Gomal University, with recommendations for their cancellation.

Following decisions taken by the university syndicate, the former Director of Affiliation has been suspended, while strict disciplinary action has also been approved against the former Controller of Examinations, allegedly involved in the fake degree case.

Sources suggest that the alleged malpractice and financial misconduct occurred between 2019 and 2023. After official records came to light, the scope of the investigation has now been significantly widened.

To further probe the scandal, the government has constituted a new high-powered inquiry committee.

Provincial Education Minister Meena Afridi stated that high-level investigations into financial irregularities at the Gomal University are ongoing and that accountability measures have been intensified across the province.

She added that no individual involved in the scandal would be spared, emphasising the government’s commitment to eliminating corruption and malpractice from the higher education system and ensuring strict accountability for those responsible for damaging students’ futures.