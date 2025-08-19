Horror movie ‘Good Boy’ trailer reveals chilling tale from dog’s perspective

The official Good Boy trailer has been released, giving audiences a chilling glimpse at a horror movie told from the eyes of a loyal dog.

The clip shows a brave pup filled with fear and determination as he tries to protect his owner from dark forces haunting their new rural home.

The Good Boy trailer highlights a fresh twist on the horror movie genre by shifting the perspective to the family dog.

As strange shadows and unsettling noises fill the house, the canine reacts with anxious barks and unwavering loyalty, bringing viewers closer to the terror unfolding on screen.

Directed by Ben Leonberg, with a script co-written alongside Alex Cannon, the horror movie follows a man named Todd and his faithful dog as they face sinister supernatural entities.

The Good Boy trailer makes it clear that the story revolves around the animal’s bravery, as he becomes the true hero of the haunting.

The film stars Larry Fessenden, Arielle Friedman, Shane Jensen, Anya Krawcheck, Stuart Rudin and Leonberg’s own dog Indy, who gives a natural and powerful performance.

The Good Boy trailer further builds on the excitement that followed its warm reception at SXSW, where the film won praise for its originality.

Having already played at festivals including Overlook Film Festival and Calgary Underground, the horror movie has been acquired by Shudder for distribution across the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

The Good Boy trailer cements its reputation as one of the year’s most unique horror films, combining supernatural tension with the loyalty and courage of man’s best friend.

In other news, Johnny Depp and Ridley Scott had officially unveiled the first trailer for Hyde, a bold new graphic novel series that puts a dark twist on the classic Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

The nearly six-minute Hyde trailer, now live online, gives fans a glimpse of a haunting reimagining, one that positions Depp as the main character in a world where evil has fully taken over.

This marks a fresh chapter in Johnny Depp’s creative journey, as he returns to the spotlight with a project that blends horror, art, and psychological depth.