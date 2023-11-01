Good news for ‘Oppenheimer’ fans!

‘Oppenheimer’ fans are in for a treat as Christopher Nolan’s film, starring Cillian Murphy, is returning to theatres for one more time.

As announced by Universal Pictures on Tuesday, Nolan’s critically-acclaimed and Box Office hit ‘Oppenheimer’ is getting a re-release in IMAX this month, for a limited one-week screening.

According to the details, the limited re-run of ‘Oppenheimer’, starting from November 3, will return the Hollywood tentpole in six Imax 70mm film projection locations worldwide, four AMC screens, three in California and one in NYC, in addition to two more locations in London and Melbourne.

Moreover, this limited re-run will be followed by the home release of the title, scheduled for November 21.

It is pertinent to note here that ‘Oppenheimer’ was released in July this year with the wildly-anticipated ‘Barbie’, in the double feature billed as ‘Barbenheimer’.

The title grossed $324.3 million in the U.S. and Canada in addition to $622.7 million in other territories, making a worldwide total of $946.9 million.

The biographical epic about the American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, known as ‘the father of the atomic bomb’, is based on the 2005 biography by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. The Nolan directorial stars Irish actor Cillian Murphy in the titular role.

