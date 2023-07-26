Oppenheimer’s grandson points out inaccuracy in Christopher Nolan’s film

J. Robert Oppenheimer’s grandson, Charles has pointed out the inaccurate references in Christopher Nolan’s biopic about the former.

In his latest interview with a foreign magazine, Charles pointed out the scene with the inaccurate ‘poison apple reference’ as his least favourite part of the ‘Oppenheimer’ film, however, maintained that disagreement with the part is not because of the cinematic mastermind, Nolan, but the problem in the original biography ‘American Prometheus’.

In the said scene [spoilers ahead], Oppenheimer [Cillian Murphy] injected potassium cyanide into a green apple and left it for his university tutor, Patrick Blackett [James D’Arcy]. But, he had second thoughts later and threw the fruit before Niels Bohr [Kenneth Branagh] could take a bite.

Speaking about the scene, Charles said, “If you read American Prometheus carefully enough, the authors say, ‘We don’t really know if it happened.’ There’s no record of him trying to kill somebody. That’s a really serious accusation and it’s historical revision.”

“There’s not a single enemy or friend of Robert Oppenheimer who heard that during his life and considered it to be true,” he asserted.

To mention his favourite part, Charles said he found Einstein’s conversation with Oppenheimer at the end ‘really effective’.

The biographical epic about the American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, known as ‘the father of the atomic bomb’, based on the 2005 biography by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, Nolan’s directorial stars Irish actor Murphy in the titular role.

In its debut weekend at the Box Office, ‘Oppenheimer’ brought in $82.4 million in the United States and Canada and an additional $98.0 million in 78 international markets, making it a global total of $180.4 million.

