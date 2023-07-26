Oppenheimer: Will Christopher Nolan film make its way to OTT and when?

After a massive debut in theatres over the past weekend, Christopher Nolan’s biopic of J. Robert Oppenheimer is reported to be released on streaming giant Netflix.

Although the film is set for exclusive theatrical release for 100 days, the longest any film has managed to date, it is reported that the title will come to the streaming portal sometime in 2027, as per Netflix’s deal with Universal Pictures in July 2021.

For the unversed, the agreement gives Netflix the right to license the full Animated and Live Action slate from UFEG about 4 years after release, while it also reserves the rights to select titles from Universal’s vast movie library.

While the wait window of the streamer is a bit too long, the movie legions will still be able to stream the biopic sooner, i.e. Spring 2024, on Amazon’s Prime Video.

Based on the 2005 biography ‘American Prometheus’ by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, about the American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, known as ‘the father of the atomic bomb’, ‘Oppenheimer’ is written and directed by cinematic mastermind Christopher Nolan.

Headlined by Irish actor Cillian Murphy, the biographical epic also features Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence PughJosh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek and Kenneth Branagh.

In its debut weekend at the Box Office, ‘Oppenheimer’ brought in $82.4 million in the United States and Canada and an additional $98.0 million in 78 international markets, making it a global total of $180.4 million.

