Good news for electricity consumers after inflated bills

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has introduced installment plans for customers facing difficulties in paying their electricity bills in full, ARY News reported on Monday.

In a statement, the IESCO spokesperson said that the company has issued a directive to all company offices to introduce installment plans for customers facing difficulties in paying their electricity bills in full.

In addition, the due dates for electricity bill payments are being extended to accommodate the convenience of customers.

The spokesperson also urged the electricity consumers not to damage any government facilities, asking the customers to reach out to the relevant Sub-Divisional Offices, Revenue Offices, or Customer Service Centers if they have any inquiries or concerns regarding their bills.

Countrywide protests

The inflated power bills triggered country-wide protests from Karachi to Khyber and protests in some parts of the country are turning violent.

The protesting masses have been demanding that the government should end the provision of free electricity to the notables and provide them relief as the bills they have been receiving are more than their salaries.

Protest demonstrations were held in several parts of Karachi. Masses carrying banners and placards along with their children criticized the government for making their lives miserable. ۔

People staged protest demonstrations in Karachi’s area of Ayesha Manzil, Korangi, Five Star Chowrangi, Yaseenabad, Labour Square and others. The enraged people set their electricity bills on fire.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) have announced protest demonstrations against the inflated electricity bills.

It may be noted that Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Sunday chaired an emergency meeting at the Prime Minister’s House and discussed the issue of rising power bills.

In the emergency meeting convened over the increasing electricity prices, the caretaker PM was briefed on the rise in July power bills.

The caretaker PM directed that power sector reforms and short, medium and long-term plans should be presented at the earliest. He directed the relevant ministries to provide complete details of the officers and institutions enjoying the free electricity.