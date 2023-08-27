Caretaker PM seeks plan for reduction in inflated power bills within 48 hours

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaar ul-Haq Kakar has given a 48-hour deadline for the formation of strategy amid mounting public outcry over electricity price hikes, ARY News reported.

In the emergency meeting convened over the increasing electricity prices, the caretaker PM was briefed on the rise in July electricity bills.

He said such measures should be taken, which will not exert burden on the national exchequer, and provide convenience to the consumers.

The caretaker PM directed that power sector reforms and short, medium and long-term plans should be presented at the earliest. He directed the relevant ministries to provide complete details of the officers and institutions enjoying the free electricity.

It was decided during the meeting that detailed consultation on the issue of excess in bills of July and implementation of energy-saving measures will be discussed with the provincial chief ministers tomorrow.

Countrywide protests

The movement against inflated electricity bills nationwide is gaining momentum every day. People are hitting the streets and burning the bills in protest.

The inflated power bills triggered country-wide protests from Karachi to Khyber and protests in some parts of the country are turning violent.

In Karachi, the people protested against exorbitant bills sent by K-Electric, the city’s sole power supplier. People complained that the bills they are being served are more than their salaries.

In Peshawar, a large number of people took to the streets۔ Citizens say they will no longer sit silent against this ‘injustice’۔ Traders from Ganj Bazaar and Lahore Square also set fire to power bills to record their protest۔