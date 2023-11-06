KARACHI: Good news for electricity consumers in Karachi amid soaring inflation, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, K-electric filed a review plea for the production of 350 megawatts of cheap electricity for Karachi electricity consumers.

A plea was also filed for 200 megawatts neutral hybrid power project at Dhabeji Grid meanwhile NEPRA will hear the pleas on November 14.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has allowed K-Electric (KE) to recover Rs3 per unit subsidy availed by industrial consumers.

Read more: KE allowed to recover Rs3/unit from industrial consumers

The federal government gave a subsidy of Rs3 per unit to Industrial consumers in Karachi from July to December 2019 under the industrial relief package for peak hours and off-peak hours.

On October 19, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) concluded a public hearing on K-Electric’s Power Acquisition Programme (PAP) for FY2024 to FY2030.

The key objective of the Power Acquisition Programme is to develop a long-term capacity expansion plan for KE’s service territory and meet the energy demand in a reliable and sustainable manner while maximizing the use of renewable and indigenous resources.

The Power Acquisition Program was submitted to the regulator in early 2023 and complements KE’s PKR 484 billion Investment Plan to bolster KE’s transmission and distribution infrastructure, a press release issued today read.